Creators
President of Paraguay's sister-in-law among 51 missing after Miami condo collapse

By Emily Crane
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

The president of Paraguay's sister-in-law and her family are among the 51 people currently unaccounted for in Miami after the 12-story apartment building collapsed overnight - as families desperately await news of their loved ones.

Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their three young children are still missing, Paraguay’s foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The family own a condo inside the Champlain Towers South beachfront building that collapsed at about 1.30am this morning in Miami's Surfside neighborhood.

Moreira is the sister of President Mario Abdo Benítez's wife Silvana. The family are said to have received their COVID-19 vaccines hours before the collapse, which also happened on Luis's birthday.

Another woman from Paraguay, Lady Luna Villalba, is also missing in the aftermath of the disaster.

Families have started sharing images of their missing relatives as authorities launched a huge search and rescue mission to trawl the rubble for any survivors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rx4v1_0aeJfQsd00
Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their three young children are among those unaccounted for in Miami after the 12-story apartment building collapsed overnight. Moreira is the sister of President Mario Abdo Benítez's wife Silvana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fe0Pa_0aeJfQsd00
Andres Galfrascoli (left) his partner Fabian Nunez, right, and their newly adopted daughter Sofia, who was six, died while visiting their apartment in Florida to get vaccinated

Also missing is a famed Argentinian plastic surgeon, his partner, and their newly-adopted six year-old daughter.

That surgeon - Andres Galfrasconi, 45 - was visiting Miami with his partner Fabian Nunez, 55, and their daughter Sofia, six, to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Argentinian singer Julia Zenko was one of Galfrasconi's clients, with Zyri.net reporting she was 'very distressed' by his disappearance following the collapse.

The couple and their daughter were staying at an apartment owned by an unidentified friend, who says she has not been able to contact them.

Edgar Gonzalez, who lived on the ninth floor with his family, is still unaccounted, his relatives told NBC.

Gonzalez's wife and daughter are currently being treated in hospital, according to the family.

The family of Luis Barth say the 51-year-old was visiting from Colombia and was staying in a friend's condo with his wife and daughter.

Barth's brother Sergio, who lives in Miami, told the New York Times the condo they were staying in was on the collapsed side and that he has been unable to reach him.

Dr Brad Cohen, who is an orthopedic surgeon at a local hospital, hadn't been heard from since 3am. His wife, Soriya Cohen, said he lived on the 10th floor.

More than 100 people gathered at a family reunification center by mid-morning on Thursday as they awaited news on their family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mADnt_0aeJfQsd00
The family of Luis Barth say the 51-year-old was visiting from Colombia and was staying in a friend's condo with his wife and daughter. The condo was on the collapsed side and no one has heard from any of them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EpyE_0aeJfQsd00
Edgar Gonzalez (left), who lived on the ninth floor with his family, is still unaccounted, his relatives told NBC. Dr Brad Cohen (right), who is an orthopedic surgeon at a local hospital, hadn't been heard from since 3am. His wife, Soriya Cohen, said he lived on the 10th floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPvs7_0aeJfQsd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04brGT_0aeJfQsd00
Ilan Naibryf and his girlfriend Deborah Berezdivin have not been heard from and were staying in the apartment building
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJk73_0aeJfQsd00
Ricky and Maituca Rovirosa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bg4g6_0aeJfQsd00
Myriam and Arnie Notkin

