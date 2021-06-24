Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Madison, IA

King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary – Marilyn L. Besser, 88, Fort Madison

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn L. Besser, 88, of Fort Madison and formerly of Kissimmee, FL passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM at the Kensington. She was born on November 3, 1932 in Ft. Madison, IA to Albert and Edwina Kolz Peel. On February 3, 1951 she married Grant Besser, Jr in Ft. Madison and he passed away on December 5, 2008. Marilyn was a homemaker. She was a member of the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee, FL. Marilyn enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, crocheting, playing dominos and going to the mall to walk and visiting with good friends.

www.pencitycurrent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Fort Madison, IA
Obituaries
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Fort Madison, IA
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Madison, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy