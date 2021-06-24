King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary – Marilyn L. Besser, 88, Fort Madison

Marilyn L. Besser, 88, of Fort Madison and formerly of Kissimmee, FL passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM at the Kensington. She was born on November 3, 1932 in Ft. Madison, IA to Albert and Edwina Kolz Peel. On February 3, 1951 she married Grant Besser, Jr in Ft. Madison and he passed away on December 5, 2008. Marilyn was a homemaker. She was a member of the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee, FL. Marilyn enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, crocheting, playing dominos and going to the mall to walk and visiting with good friends.