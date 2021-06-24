Cancel
Economy

Boston Sci to add to its heart-device portfolio

By Joe Carlson
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Scientific Corp. has agreed to pay $295 million to buy Farapulse, a venture-backed cardiac medical device company it already owns a stake in, as the California firm works toward U.S. approval for its non-thermal atrial-fibrillation treatment. Boston Scientific, which designs and manufactures other minimally invasive heart devices in Minnesota,...

#Cdc#Medical Device#Ischemic Stroke#Boston Scientific Corp#The Farapulse Pfa System#Boston Scientific#Afib#Cdc#Pfa
