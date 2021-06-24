Boston Sci to add to its heart-device portfolio

Impact Analysis on the Growth of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products Market. The Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products Market include Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Illumina, Diasorin, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (A Part of Carlyle Group). These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
