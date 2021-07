While new 5G Android phones running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 platform are nothing new, the new Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders promises to be a special phone offering an optimal Snapdragon experience and marketed to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Insiders program members. If you are not aware of it, The Snapdragon Insiders program was launched by Qualcomm earlier this year to give “Snapdragon fans the chance to learn more about their favorite Snapdragon tech right from the experts, share pro tips to help users make the most out of their devices, and reward loyal fans Snapdragon-branded merch through the program.” Qualcomm is trying to use the program to share information, gather feedback, and gain some consumer loyalty – just think of the Apple fans on a geekier level. And yes, I resemble that remark.