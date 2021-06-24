Cancel
'Several' Bundesliga Clubs Interested In Man City Forward Amid Reports of 'No Bid' from RB Leipzig

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 19 days ago

Manchester City’s academy has been incredibly profitable in recent years and this summer is expected to be no exception, as the Etihad club try to raise capital to fund the lucrative transfers of a new striker and midfielder.

The first of these City Football Academy summer sales is expected to see striker Lukas Nmecha move to Germany, with Belgian news agency Nieuwsblad reporting earlier on Thursday that RB Leipzig had “won the race” for the 22 year-old's signature.

The forward, who grew up in the South Manchester suburb of Wythenshawe but was German born, spent the 2020/2021 campaign playing under former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany in Belgium.

The 22 year-old had an incredibly successful loan spell at Anderlecht, scoring 21 goals in 41 appearances - including 14 goals in 31 showings in the Jupiler Pro League where Kompany’s side finished third.

Although reports claimed that Lukas Nmecha would be joining RB Leipzig for €10 million, Stuart Brennan of the MEN claims the contrary, and that “City sources claim no bids have yet been received.”

The report goes on to say that several Bundesliga clubs are interested in signing Lukas Nmecha, including VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt, who are both considering making a move for the German international.

Nmecha only made three first-team appearances for the Blues, with all three coming in the 2017/2018 season. He featured in the second-half of a League Cup quarter-final against Leicester City, as well Premier League wins over West Ham and Brighton.

His expected departure will be the first of several, as Manchester City seek to raise transfer funds.

Fellow loanee Jack Harrison is also expected to move permanently this summer, while former academy star Jadon Sancho's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United would also provide the Blues with added income via a sell-on clause of 15%.

