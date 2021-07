Cookie tracking will continue until the end of 2023, at least. Google needs more time to get its Privacy Sandbox rolling. So, marketers have more time to feel easy, as Google’s decision to phase out third-party cookies has been pushed back to end of 2023. Thanks to its efforts in building an ecosystem around Google’s privacy-preserving technology, we will see a break in the rise of digital fingerprinting techniques. Fingerprinting was bestowed with the tag of an alternative to third-party cookie tracking, in case Google stops it completely.