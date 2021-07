LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Lexington men have been arrested in separate rape and. According to police arrest citations, 41-year-old Keith McGhee was served this week with arrest warrants for four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of promoting a minor under age 16 in a sexual performance. He is being held on a $15,000 bond, according to Fayette County Detention Center records.