Music

Willow Sets July 16 for Her Pop-Punk Takeover

By Zoe Haylock
Vulture
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey! Turn down the volume on “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” for a sec and listen to this: Willow Smith is releasing her full pop-punk comeback, Lately I Feel Everything, on July 16. The 20-year-old artist announced the date and title for her fifth album on Thursday, June 24, with a video teaser of an unreleased track. The art has the title carved into a desk violently, rebelliously. While a full track list is still to come, it was revealed that Avril Lavigne is a guest on the record, along with Travis Barker, who supplies drums on the single “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l.” It took only one song for Willow to own the genre at the moment, after years of experimenting with it on early albums including 2019’s self-titled project The Anxiety with partner Tyler Cole. In May, she geared us up with a cover of “Bleed All Over Me,” by Wicked Wisdom, her mom’s former nu-metal band, on Red Table Talk. Crushing genres is simply in her blood.

