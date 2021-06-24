Cancel
Cars

Forza Horizon 4 Season Change: Spring’s Saleen Surprise

By Gary Slater
gtplanet.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring has returned to give Forza Horizon 4 a welcome helping of sunshine for another week. We’re now into the final week of Series 36 with the next content update due for reveal imminently. Until then, there’s one last batch of events and prizes for players to seek out around the UK.

#Saleen#Super Cars#Forza Horizon 4#The Festival Playlist#American#Porsche#S7#Italian#British#Dtm#Spring S Photo Challenge#The Standing Stones#Zenvo Tsr S#Ferrari#Supercar#V12#Peugeot#Swedish#Danish#Cr
