Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 Pro 5G are two faces of the same coin. It is one of the few cases in which the Pro variant is not necessarily better than the vanilla version under every aspect. Given that most of the specifications of these two devices are similar, with this specs comparison we will focus on the differences rather than telling you which one is the best. They carry two different price tags, but the compromises are not many: let’s discover together which one should fit your needs the most.