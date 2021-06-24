QT Marshall: I Used To Think Vince McMahon Would Laugh At How AEW Is Run, But F--k Him, I'm Good At This
QT Marshall once believed that Vince McMahon would laugh if he knew he was in a prominent position behind the scenes at AEW, but now, he is confident in his abilities. QT Marshall, outside of the villain he portrays on TV, is actually one of the biggest assets behind the scenes in AEW. Originally joining the brand as Cody's off-camera assistant, Marshall, a veteran of the ring, was able to work his way up the ranks on camera and is now a regular part of AEW programming as the leader of The Factory.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0