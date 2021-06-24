Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

OHS graduation this Saturday now at Marano Campus Center

By STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — Inclement weather will force Oswego High School seniors and families indoors for their commencement ceremony Saturday morning. Forecasters are calling for thunderstorms all day and winds up to 15 miles per hour, prompting Oswego City School District Officials on Thursday to switch plans from an outdoor ceremony held on the OHS grounds to an indoor one at the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center. It will start at 10 a.m.

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oswego High School#The Palladium Times#Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy