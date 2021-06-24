OHS graduation this Saturday now at Marano Campus Center

OSWEGO — Inclement weather will force Oswego High School seniors and families indoors for their commencement ceremony Saturday morning. Forecasters are calling for thunderstorms all day and winds up to 15 miles per hour, prompting Oswego City School District Officials on Thursday to switch plans from an outdoor ceremony held on the OHS grounds to an indoor one at the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center. It will start at 10 a.m.