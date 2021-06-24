Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teachers must have police training to carry guns at school, Ohio court rules

By Louise Hall
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yx5RP_0aeJdZkk00

Ohio school teachers and staff will be required to undergo extensive police training or have 20 years of experience as a peace officer to be able to carry a gun in school.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled against a policy that allowed up to 10 employees to carry weapons while in school in a four to three decision on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Under the Madison Local School District policy, employees were only required to have concealed handgun licences and 24 hours of training to be able to carry a firearm within a school.

The directive was put in place following a school shooting in 2016 at a school in southwestern Ohio during which two students were struck with bullets.

However, a group of parents at the school launched a challenge against the policy, suing the district in September 2018.

The court ruled that the school district’s policy violated the state’s law, deferring to a prior ruling from the 12th District Court of Appeals that stipulates police training is required to carry a concealed gun in schools.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor wrote in the decision that completion of an approved basic peace-officer training program or 20 years of experience as a peace officer is required under the law.

Erin Gabbard, one of the parents, called the ruling a “relief” saying “they will at least know that the teachers who carry firearms in our schools are properly trained, as required by state law”.

“The board authorised here less training than a Little League umpire, less training than a nail technician in Ohio,” Rachel Bloomekatz, who represented the five parents, told WVXU.

Dissenting Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy said: “Had the General Assembly intended to condition the authority to carry a firearm in a school safety zone on having the basic police training required of peace officers, it could have written the statute that way. It did not.”

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

175K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#School Teachers#School Shooting#Police Training#School Safety#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Cincinnati Enquirer#District Court Of Appeals#Little League#Wvxu#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court: Schools must teach the value of free speech

According to recent surveys, free speech is losing favor among college students. While supporting free expression in general terms, students prefer to carve out exceptions to censor speech that offends or is controversial or leaves some listeners feeling pained or troubled. Where did these young adults develop such discomfort with...
Congress & Courtsinsideedition.com

Catholic School Teacher Fired for Being Pregnant and Unmarried Sues School, Supreme Court Will Now Hear Case

A former Catholic school teacher is suing the New Jersey school where she once worked after they fired her for being pregnant and unmarried. Victoria Crisitello was fired from St. Theresa in Kenilworth “because she was pregnant and unmarried,” according to court documents. The lawsuit, however, has been back and forth to trial and appellate courts for several years now.
PoliticsIndependent

Letter to the Editor: Stop Ohio Legislature from arming teachers in schools

The Ohio Legislature has been trying to pass several bills (HB 99, SB 168) to allow school boards to arm teachers or other civilians in schools, with as little as eight hours of training. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled last week that school boards that arm teachers/civilians in schools without the 700-plus hours of peace officer training required by current Ohio law are breaking the law (Gabbard vs. Madison Local School Board).
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Teachers' union dismisses lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools following Supreme Court ruling

A lawsuit filed by the Columbia teachers' union against Columbia Public Schools in 2019 was voluntarily dismissed by the union on Friday. It had been on hold while another lawsuit challenging a state law the union said was hostile to public unions made its way through the courts. The Missouri Supreme Court last month overturned the law, signed by Gov. Eric Greitens just before he resigned.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

As Illinois eases COVID-19 school rules, teachers unions stress the need for unvaccinated kids to keep wearing masks

Illinois is adopting new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, officials announced Friday. “The CDC is right: vaccination is the best preventive strategy. As school board members, parents, teachers and superintendents plan for a return to in-person learning in the fall, we ...
Racine, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Split court battles over ‘feckless’ ruling in Racine schools case

MADISON - The ruling that once again says local public health managers in Wisconsin do not have the power to order schools closed also reveals a growing split on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court on Friday ruled that Racine Public Health Officer Dottie Kay Bowersox exceeded her authority in...
EducationWCNC

VERIFY: State law in North Carolina blocks CMS from starting school August 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a little over a month, kids across North Carolina will be heading back to school. The official start date is Wednesday, Aug. 25, but some parents want their students to start sooner. With so many unknowns about the upcoming school year, parents have been asking who makes the schedule and if it can be changed.
Congress & Courtsazednews.com

What the Supreme Court’s ruling in cheerleader Snapchat case means for schools

What does a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week on a student’s off-campus speech mean for schools? Hear what a lawyer and a crisis communicator say. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Brandi Levy, a former high school cheerleader whose Pennsylvania public school disciplined the then freshman by suspending her from the junior varsity cheer team for a year after she made a Snapchat post after school from a local convenience store after she learned she did not make the varsity cheer team that said, “F——— school f——— softball f——— cheer f——— everything” with two images including a photo of a raised middle finger.
Madison, WIx1071.com

Supreme Court rules police lawfully used phone data to solve homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court says police were within their rights when they used data pulled from a man’s cellphone to convict him of homicide. George Burch was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2016 death of Nicole VanderHeyden in Bellevue. Weeks later authorities got Burch’s consent to download information from his phone in connection with a hit-and-run investigation.
Wethersfield, CTWestport News

Training prompts police presence at Wethersfield elementary school

WETHERSFIELD — Various police agencies will be conducting training at Highcrest Elementary School on Thursday, prompting a presence of police vehicles at the school. The department said around 8:30 a.m. that it would be training with the Capital Region Emergency Services Team and the state Department of Corrections until 4 p.m.

Comments / 2

Community Policy