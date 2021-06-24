Bid Goodbye to Frizzy Locks with This Dyson Hair Straightener, Now $50 Cheaper

As much as I love to be a productive, working gal, I also love sleep. The thought of getting to snooze my alarm for an extra 30 minutes (or an entire hour—TBH I did that this morning) truly makes my heart skip a beat. There’s nothing like sleeping in, even if it’s for just a little longer. Sometimes I even set my alarm earlier just for the sole purpose of hitting snooze. However, as we’ve discussed multiple times previously, my oilier-than-average hair doesn’t like to go more than a day between washes. While I can make do (ha, get it, hairdo?) with top knots, messy buns, and half-up ponytails, after a while, it’s just obvious that my hair is dirty and I have no choice but to put it up.