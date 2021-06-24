Bid Goodbye to Frizzy Locks with This Dyson Hair Straightener, Now $50 Cheaper
Summertime is here, and with it comes the pale horseman of humidity. Lo, the death of those with curly hair has arrived. Frizz reaches peak Carrot Top, and accompanying volume can fill a balloon. Short of industrial super glue, product is no match for the warmer months, and when faced with such circumstances, many lose hope. Well, it’s time to break out the big guns, and the biggest gun has to be Dyson’s Corrale Hair Straightener. Right now, its industry-leading performance is $50 off through Walmart’s Deals for Days Sale.www.themanual.com
