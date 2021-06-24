Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Bid Goodbye to Frizzy Locks with This Dyson Hair Straightener, Now $50 Cheaper

themanual.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime is here, and with it comes the pale horseman of humidity. Lo, the death of those with curly hair has arrived. Frizz reaches peak Carrot Top, and accompanying volume can fill a balloon. Short of industrial super glue, product is no match for the warmer months, and when faced with such circumstances, many lose hope. Well, it’s time to break out the big guns, and the biggest gun has to be Dyson’s Corrale Hair Straightener. Right now, its industry-leading performance is $50 off through Walmart’s Deals for Days Sale.

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Product#Long Hair#Curly Hair#Benjamin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers in Their 60s Swear This Anti-Wrinkle Serum Leaves Them "Luminous"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ask any dermatologist and they'll tell you the importance of using a serum in your skincare routine. Why you might ask? A good serum replenishes your skin with active ingredients that fight fine lines and wrinkles and deliver a luminous glow to the skin. Clarins Double Serum is more than a typical serum - it goes above and beyond the promised benefits, and skincare users of all ages praise its results. It's also currently on sale at Nordstrom.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best hair straighteners for achieving sleek and stylish locks

Whether your hair is long, short, thick or fine, achieving sleek and straight locks outside of the salon can be tricky – unless you have the right tools that is. So, if you’ve had the same pair of heated plates since your teenage years, this is your sign to invest in a new pair.Today, hair straighteners no longer take a one size fits all approach and there are plenty of innovative launches to shop – from cordless models for those who need to style on-the-go, to designs with extra-large plates that make light work of super-thick hair.With so many different...
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

8 best hair towel wraps and turbans that protect and dry your locks

From protecting wet hair to eliminating frizz and friction overnight, investing in a hair towel wrap or turban is a great way to look after your locks. Towel hair wraps come in a mixture of materials, from microfibre to polyester, while satin and silk are the go-to materials for sleep turbans.While wet, hair becomes most vulnerable to breakage, and needs some extra TLC – being too heavy-handed with a towel can expose cuticle edges, causing frizz and strand damage, which is why gently patting or scrunching the hair minimises that risk.James Fisher, creative director and co-founder of eco hair salon Whip...
Hair Carereviewed.com

This keratin spray makes straightening my hair a breeze

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Since I was a kid, I’ve had extremely curly hair that’s difficult to straighten. My curls are on the kinkier side, frizzy, and often unruly, meaning that blow-drying (and then flat-ironing) my hair could take up to 90 minutes. I used to carve out time during the week dedicated just to styling my hair. After a while of this, I began to look for ways to both speed up and simplify the process.
Hair Care1069morefm.com

Have You Seen the Dryer Sheet Hack to Deal with Frizzy Hair?

Will TikTok ever run out of weird life hacks? Some woman with really long hair posted a video on how to deal with frizzy hair using something we normally associate with laundry. If you need to get the frizz out and do it fast, just grab a dryer sheet. She...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Cord-Free Hair Straighteners

GHD's first cordless hot tool is a cordless hair straightener and it's a lightweight yet powerful solution for styling hair on the go. Weighing in at less than a pound, the hair straightener provides freedom from the cord and up to 20 minutes of continuous styling and reliable heat performance. The ergonomically designed hot tool is versatile enough to style straight hair, waves and curls, and it can be recharged in a matter of hours.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

I Asked 3 Hairstylists Which Cuts Make the Most of Thin Hair

Long, full hair may be the standard (thanks, old-school shampoo commercials!), but in reality, it's far from the norm. There are a lot of reasons someone might have thinner hair, from genetics to postpartum hair loss. And while hair thinning is more common as we get older, anyone of any age can have thin hair, or fine hair (aka hair that's physically smaller in diameter than its fuller counterparts). That's why, as always, the right haircut can be a total game-changer.
Hair CareE! Online

Kiss Bad Hair Days Goodbye with Sol de Janeiro's Dry Shampoo

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. In today's issue of "things we can't stop...
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

Is This High-Tech Tool the Dyson of At-Home Hair Removal?

When I met with CurrentBody, I was excited to learn about their new offerings for two reasons: they stock more selections for at-home beauty devices than anyone else in the world, and they’re always looking for the latest, greatest technology and bringing new innovations to the U.S. market. Right now,...
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

Battle of the cordless straighteners: Is ghd’s unplugged better than Dyson’s corrale?

Hair straighteners are currently in the midst of a tech revolution and have come a long, long way since the days of chunky irons that would fry your locks into lying flat.Not only does the heat styling market now offer us tools that promise to cause our hair less damage but advancements have come on so much that it’s now possible to get straighteners that are cord-free.Arguably the most well-known of which is the Dyson corrale (£99, Johnlewis.com), which came courtesy of British tech company back in April 2020. The third hair tool in its beauty arsenal, the corrale took...
Hair Carethekatynews.com

Change The Hairstyle With Hurela Hair Bundles & Cheap Wigs

Wearing hair wigs and making wigs using hair bundles and lace closures have become so common, you can search many videos on this topic on Youtube. The human hair weave has become a popular way to change your hairstyle. Hurela Hair weave. Hurela combines style, fashion, premium quality with all...
New York City, NYByrdie

Amika Offers Playful, Luxe Haircare for Every Texture

Living in New York, it can feel like a journey to find hair products that work year-round—when we leave the house, New Yorkers must be fully prepared for whatever may come our way. Not only do we have the most brutally warm and humid summers, but in the blink of an eye, the most stunning day can turn into a torrential downpour. So when it comes to hair products we've got to use some heavy hitters, because this city is a fickle angel.
Hair CarePosted by
Popular Science

How to choose the best hair dryer for sleek salon-style locks

Our hair somehow looks like the perfect cross between “I woke up like this” and “I spent 12 hours on this” when we walk out of a hair salon. But you don’t need to rack up a huge bill to keep your hair looking sleek and stylish. The best hair dryers can achieve professional-looking ‘dos at your convenience. Here’s how to choose yours.
Hair CareElite Daily

The 8 Best Hair Gels For Flake-Free Styling

When you want to create hairstyles that hold up to wind, humidity, and more, turn to the best hair gels, which come in flake-free formulas which work for your hair type and offer strong holds to keep your preferred look in place. To find a flake-free formula, keep an eye out for gels with the word “copolymer” in the ingredient list. Hair gels often include polymers to keep your strands in place, and copolymers (aka blends of two or more polymers) can be stronger and more flexible than single polymers, making them less prone to flaking.
Hair Caretheeverygirl.com

I Tried 8 Popular Dry Shampoos on My Fine Hair—Here’s How They Ranked

As much as I love to be a productive, working gal, I also love sleep. The thought of getting to snooze my alarm for an extra 30 minutes (or an entire hour—TBH I did that this morning) truly makes my heart skip a beat. There’s nothing like sleeping in, even if it’s for just a little longer. Sometimes I even set my alarm earlier just for the sole purpose of hitting snooze. However, as we’ve discussed multiple times previously, my oilier-than-average hair doesn’t like to go more than a day between washes. While I can make do (ha, get it, hairdo?) with top knots, messy buns, and half-up ponytails, after a while, it’s just obvious that my hair is dirty and I have no choice but to put it up.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

15 Best Champagne Blonde Hair Color Ideas for Every Skin Tone

Like a fizzing glass of bubbly, champagne blonde is the go-to hair hue for women wanting to be shiny and classy. This popular shade of blonde hair consists of a golden blonde hue with a rosy undertone in it. Having a blush of rose in it doesn’t overwhelm the blonde...
Hair CareNew York Post

Curl or straighten your hair with this Switch Duo tool for 72% off

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. You love playing around with your hair and incorporating different styles into your everyday look. However, your style options are lacking lately because you don’t have the right hair tools to achieve the latest looks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy