Morgan Stanley: Apple is a good long-term buying opportunity ahead of ‘iPhone 13’

Macdaily News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, there was huge investor buzz about the debut of the iPhone 12 family, the company’s first 5G-capable models. Demand has been strong with iPhone revenues in the March quarter up 65.5% to $47.9 billion. But there’s significantly less buzz about this year’s update, which is viewed by some investors an interim step — what Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty describes as an “s-cycle.”

