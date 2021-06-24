Morgan Stanley: Apple is a good long-term buying opportunity ahead of ‘iPhone 13’

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.