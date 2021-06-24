Leslie Odom Jr. Teases Apple TV+'s 'Central Park' Season 2 Guest List Will 'Blow Your Mind' (Exclusive)
The award-winning and Emmy-nominated Central Park is back for Season 2 on Friday, June 25 and one of the show’s voice actors, Leslie Odom Jr., is revealing how fans can expect a guest-starring list that will “blow your mind.” In an exclusive with PopCulture.com to promote his newest musical project alongside his wife Nicolette Robinson for Bayer-Aspirin, Odom reveals the sophomore season of the refreshing and effervescent musical comedy will welcome a slew of guest voice cast members and songwriters in addition to an “evolution” in its comedy.popculture.com
Comments / 0