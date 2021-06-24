Leslie Odom Jr. Teases Apple TV+'s 'Central Park' Season 2 Guest List Will 'Blow Your Mind' (Exclusive)

Fans of HBO's Barry are excited about Season 3 of the dark-comedy and now series star Anthony Carrigan is teasing how there is "dangerous stuff" ahead. In Barry, former SNL star Bill Hader stars as Barry Berkman, an ex-Marine turned hitman who wants to put his violent days behind him and start a new life as an actor. Carrigan plays Chechen mob boss NoHo Hank, who tries to be Barry's friend to little avail. At the end of Season 2, Barry and Hank wind up far from a friendly relationship, and it is hard to see a path back.