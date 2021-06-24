Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'Free' Ben White has to be final piece of Arsenal's £115m jigsaw under Mikel Arteta

By Mark Jones
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago

If, as we all hope, Premier League football is about to return to normal, then it is a normality that might not suit Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal manager was probably the boss who benefitted the most from there being no fans inside the Emirates Stadium for the vast majority of last season, when he was spared the ire that would have followed the home defeats to the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves, Burnley and Everton among others, as well as the Europa League exit to Villarreal.

Of course Arteta would never say as much, as there are many, many reasons why the Gunners and all other clubs missed their fans last season, as well as ways that we could see that the game was warped when it was played in eerie soulless stadiums.

But Arteta will be well aware that if Arsenal don't look as though they are going to improve on last season's disappointments, then he will hear about it pretty quickly.

Arsenal eventually finished eighth in 2020/21, but that may as well have been 12th, or 15th. It may as well have never happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaDdd_0aeJd4ii00
Arteta would have been criticised more if fans were in last season (Image: Facundo Arrizabalaga/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The sense that they were a club drifting and one not to be taken seriously was a palpable one, and so what do clubs do when they want to be taken seriously?

They splash the cash.

The news that the Gunners are edging closer to a deal for Brighton's Ben White isn't perhaps the most surprising or indeed interesting of this transfer window thus far, but when you throw in the fact that he looks set to cost around £50million then suddenly you shift in your seat.

If it does indeed go through at that figure than White would become Arsenal's third most expensive player of all time behind Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, two players who add attacking flair to Arteta's team when functioning correctly.

He'd also be thrust up there into a group with Harry Maguire, Virgil van Dijk and the Manchester City pair of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as the Premier League's costliest defenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEzrR_0aeJd4ii00
White is currently with England at the Euros (Image: Getty Images)

White is good enough to keep that company but it is a status which carries with it a degree of jeopardy, although this time around it is perhaps more so for the manager than the player who'll be peeling off his expensive price tag.

Because Arteta will really, really need White to work out as an Arsenal player.

Should his move be completed at £50million then that would bring Arsenal's spending on senior centre-backs up to around £115million in the past two years, taking in moves for the likes of Pablo Mari, Gabriel, William Saliba and the now departed David Luiz.

Arteta wasn't around for all of those signings of course, and there is still time for some of them to come good, but he will really need White to be the one that he can depend upon to be the constant in what seems to be an ever-changing cast of characters at the back for the Gunners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ri9lS_0aeJd4ii00
Arsenal will have spent £115m on centre-backs in two years if the White deal goes through (Image: Getty Images)

At just 23 White, who was called into the England squad to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Euros, clearly has a lot of fans in the game, from Gareth Southgate to Sergio Ramos, who according to Leeds director of football Victor Orta was impressed with the defender when he was on loan at Newport.

Leeds fans were so desperate to get him to join the club last summer following his successful loan deal that they started a social media movement hoping to 'free' the defender, only to see their club's efforts to sign him frustrated.

In the event, Brighton's steadfastness in holding onto White for another year looks set to have earned them a huge sum from Arsenal for centre-back, and they will certainly be happy to bank the cash.

The player will be delighted with the move too, and so that just leaves Arteta.

And while he too will be a happy man if the move is completed, you can bet he'll be more than a little nervous as well.

This might just be the deal he is judged upon by those returning supporters.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

367K+
Followers
74K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
David Luiz
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Sergio Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Jigsaw#Everton#Europa League#Brighton#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Arsenal set to complete £6.5million transfer as Mikel Arteta rectifies January mistake

Arsenal are set to sign Benfica left back Nuno Tavares after agreeing a £6.5m deal. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta sees the 21-year-old as ideal back-up for Kieran Tierney. The Gunners pursued him after considering Ryan Bertrand, but the former England international, who has left Southampton after seeing his contract expire, looks set to join Leicester on a free transfer.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Journalist cites ‘£50m’ Ben White to Arsenal deal as reason Chelsea may regret selling defender to Milan

Chelsea were too quick to let go of defender Fikayo Tomori and could have got a higher price for him from an English club, a journalist has told us. We spoke to a Chelsea insider Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.com about a number of different topics including Olivier Giroud’s future, the possibility of Tiemoue Bakayoko returning and whether Hakim Ziyech is a realistic target.
Premier League90min.com

Everton challenge Arsenal for £50m signing of Brighton's Ben White

Arsenal face strong late competition from Everton in their attempts to secure the signing of Brighton and England centre-back Ben White, with the ambitious Toffees seemingly keen to back new manager Rafa Benitez in the transfer market ahead of the new season. The Gunners had been getting closer to reaching...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Everton reportedly make bigger offer than Arsenal for Ben White

Everton are trying to put an end to Arsenal’s pursuit of Ben White, according to English news outlet DailyMail. The Toffees are believed to have acted fast in approaching the Brighton and Hove Albion defender after Rafa Benitez was confirmed as the manager at Goodison Park. The report further suggested...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Martin Odegaard appears to confirm he will NOT be returning to Arsenal next season as Real Madrid star thanks Gunners fans and manager Mikel Arteta after six-month loan

Mikel Arteta will have to look elsewhere to add a spark of creativity to his Arsenal squad, with Martin Odegaard looking set to snub another spell in north London. The Spanish coach was keen on bringing Odegaard to the Emirates permanently this summer after the Norwegian impressed on his sixth month loan from Real Madrid.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Mikel Arteta has yet another headache to contend with ahead of the new season (opinion)

Arsenal’s new Premier League season commences roughly six weeks from now, and the Gunners are still trying to fit the pieces in their jigsaw with new signings. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White look likely to be the fresh pieces that will be installed. However, the old ones that no longer fit, will also have to be removed. That’s already an uphill battle for technical director Edu, the new Director of Football Richard Garlick and manager Mikel Arteta have on their hands. But the latest development of Gabriel Martinelli heading to the Olympics just made things a tad more complicated.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal defender Saliba again critical of manager Arteta

Arsenal defender William Saliba has again criticised manager Mikel Arteta publicly. The 19-year-old joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 for £27million and was immediately sent back out on loan to the Ligue 1 club. But when he arrived in London, Saliba failed to make a single senior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy