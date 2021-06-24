Cancel
Santa Rosa County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Bagdad, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gulf Breeze, Bagdad, Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach and Pensacola Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

