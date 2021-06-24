Cancel
Regina King and Idris Elba are out for revenge in first trailer for Netflix western The Harder They Fall

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

Oscar winner Regina King and five-time Emmy nominee Idris Elba head up the first trailer for Netflix western The Harder They Fall, which premieres this autumn.

The teaser starts with the 50-year-old former child star as 'Treacherous' Trudy Smith attempting a traditional train heist with her gang.

After standing on the tracks, the conductor stops the train and exclaims at her: 'What the hell are you doing?! That ain't no way to board a train, you damn stupid ni...'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4NOS_0aeJcST200
'Revenge has never been served colder': Oscar winner Regina King (2-L) and five-time Emmy nominee Idris Elba (M) head up the first trailer for Netflix western The Harder They Fall, which premieres this autumn

At that, Trudy shoots him dead leading her partner Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) to say: 'Well, he might could've said nincompoop.'

Trudy replied: 'Well, we ain't no nincompoop.'

Once on board, Smith and her gang release prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) from Civil War Union soldiers and they shoot everyone on the train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Syd59_0aeJcST200
Action packed: The teaser starts with the 50-year-old former child star as 'Treacherous' Trudy Smith attempting a traditional train heist with her gang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpcOV_0aeJcST200
After standing on the tracks, the conductor stops the train and exclaims at her: 'What the hell are you doing?! That ain't no way to board a train, you damn stupid ni...'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMYHq_0aeJcST200
At that, Trudy shoots him dead leading her partner Cherokee Bill (L, LaKeith Stanfield) to say: 'Well, he might could've said nincompoop'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHr7g_0aeJcST200
Trudy replied: 'Well, we ain't no nincompoop'

The rest of the preview is a music video-style blur of gunfights and stunts, including an impressive shotgun POV shot of Rufus' former flame Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz).

The legendary Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight, Da 5 Bloods) makes a hammer-wielding appearance as Bass Reeves.

The revenge flick starring Jonathan Majors as Nat Love marks Idris' second time on a saddle after starring in Netflix's Concrete Cowboy last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSnM8_0aeJcST200
'You do know how to make a grand entrance': Once on board, Smith and her gang release prisoner Rufus Buck (M, Idris Elba) from Civil War Union soldiers and they shoot everyone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCPUi_0aeJcST200
Locked and loaded: The rest of the preview is a music video-style blur of gunfights and stunts, including an impressive shotgun POV shot of Rufus' former flame Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxB8M_0aeJcST200
'Miss me?' The legendary Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight, Da 5 Bloods) makes a hammer-wielding appearance as Bass Reeves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxU9r_0aeJcST200
Yee-haw! The revenge flick starring Jonathan Majors as Nat Love marks Idris' second time on a saddle after starring in Netflix's Concrete Cowboy last year

The Harder They Fall is the feature directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel aka The Bullitts, who helmed a similar western short film They Die by Dawn in 2013 starring Eryka Badu.

Back on October 28, Regina shared a behind-the-scenes video from her trailer on the snowy set in Santa Fe, NM.

The Harder They Fall will also feature Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHaD9_0aeJcST200
BTS: The Harder They Fall is the feature directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel aka The Bullitts, who helmed a similar western short film They Die by Dawn in 2013 starring Eryka Badu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inykd_0aeJcST200
'We are shooting a WESTern!' Back on October 28, Regina shared a behind-the-scenes video from her trailer on the snowy set in Santa Fe, NM

