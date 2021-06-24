‘Pittsburgh likes winners’: Gilded Girl owner takes down James Holzhauer on ABC’s ‘The Chase’

Liz Quesnelle stared into the eyes of a trivia legend and, after taking a moment to collect herself, methodically began to dismantle him. The 46-year-old Lawrenceville resident and owner of Sewickley’s Gilded Girl Beauty Emporium was a contestant on last Sunday’s episode of “The Chase,” an ABC competition show where regular folks compete against former “Jeopardy!” champions for bragging rights and potential financial rewards. Quesnelle found herself up against chaser James Holzhauer, a seasoned trivia veteran who once mounted a 32-game winning streak on “Jeopardy!”