What You Didn't Know About Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman

Eric Petersen is an actor. He’s an actor who has been around the block a few times, and he’s recognizable to many who enjoy his talents. Of course, he is a theater actor who has played some of the most famous roles in the business, so fans recognize his name. They don’t often recognize his face, though. It happens when you play characters like Shrek with so much makeup you become unrecognizable as a person. Eric Petersen might not have the face you recognize when you’re walking down the street – unless you are a diehard fan – but no one who has ever seen him in action does not recognize his sheer talent and his immense stage presence. Let’s get to know him better as a person.