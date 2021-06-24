Cancel
Recipes

What You Didn't Know About Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman

By Allison McClain Merrill
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 19 days ago
Ree Drummond has been a household name for some time. In 2011, she launched her Food Network series, "The Pioneer Woman," which has won multiple Telly Awards and New York Festival Bronze World Medals, not to mention Drummond's devoted audience of 3.7 million Instagram followers. "The Pioneer Woman" invites the viewers at home into the host's world, a sprawling Oklahoma ranch and a kitchen full of legendary recipes.

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

Posted by
Amomama

Ree Drummond Looks Radiant in New Photos alongside Her 5 Children including 1 Who Is Adopted

Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex Drummond recently shared new nostalgic pictures from her wedding day, and her mother looked as beautiful as ever in the snaps. Ree Drummond looked radiant in new photos alongside her five children, including one who is adopted. The images also featured her husband, Ladd Drummond and son-in-law Mauricio Scott and both his parents.
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shows Off 38-Lb. Weight Loss At Daughter’s Lavish Ranch Wedding

Ree Drummond showed off her slimmed-down look in a teaser for the Food Network’s upcoming broadcast of her daughter Alex’s May 1 wedding. Ree Drummond, 52, made for the most beautiful mother of the bride at her daughter Alex‘s wedding on May 1. The Pioneer Woman star showed off her incredible 38-lb. weight loss (which has since gone up to 43 lbs!) in a sneak peek of the Food Network’s special on Alex’s wedding to Mauricio Scott, which took place at the Drummond family’s ranch in Oklahoma. Ree has previously stated that the big wedding was what motivated her to drop the weight she’d gained over the last three years. She shared the teaser on Instagram on Wednesday (June 23), while the full special airs on Saturday (June 26).
People

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Invites Man Who Parodies Her on TikTok to Visit Her Ranch: 'He's a Sweetheart'

Ree Drummond recently had a hilarious run-in with the TikTok version of herself. On Wednesday, the Food Network star posted about her recent meet up with viral TikToker Remy Germinario, known for his parody videos portraying her. Drummond shared a photo on Instagram of the two, telling her followers about the visit as he posed in a wig that matches her auburn hair.
Posted by
Mashed

How Ree Drummond Really Feels About Her Hilarious TikTok Impersonator

"I'm Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, and I'm an accidental country girl," says a red-haired woman in a springtime blouse, mixing something in a bowl. "Excuse me, I'm Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman and accidental country girl!" interjects the real Drummond while staring at her doppelgänger, who's actually a New York City actor, comedian, and Food Network impersonator on TikTok named Remy Germinario. The two on-camera personalities recently met in real life to film a TikTok together, which ends in a perfectly-in-unison "welcome to our frontier."
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Natalie Sideserf

Natalie Sideserf is the kind of woman who has a very unique talent most of us cannot say we possess. She’s not an actress or a singer. She’s not a viral video star making TikTok dances, nor is she an Instagram influencer who is showing off all the swipe-up links for her favorite brands. In fact, she’s a baker and a business owner. Natalie Sideserf owns a bakery, and she makes cakes. She makes cakes that look like real things – and they are amazing. She’s amazing. It’s time for the rest of the world to catch up and learn as much about her as possible.
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Receives Support From 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond After Emotional Video About Body Shaming

Valerie Bertinelli is receiving support from one of her fellow Food Network stars. After the former Touched by an Angel star shared an emotional video on July 9 responding after a troll left a comment criticizing her weight, a tearful Bertinelli stating that such comments are "not f—ing helpful," Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond was quick to applaud the 61-year-old's vulnerability and the important message she shared.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eric Petersen

Eric Petersen is an actor. He’s an actor who has been around the block a few times, and he’s recognizable to many who enjoy his talents. Of course, he is a theater actor who has played some of the most famous roles in the business, so fans recognize his name. They don’t often recognize his face, though. It happens when you play characters like Shrek with so much makeup you become unrecognizable as a person. Eric Petersen might not have the face you recognize when you’re walking down the street – unless you are a diehard fan – but no one who has ever seen him in action does not recognize his sheer talent and his immense stage presence. Let’s get to know him better as a person.
talesbuzz.com

Valerie Bertinelli shares tearful response to body shamers:

Valerie Bertinelli is responding to an online critic who told her she needs to lose weight in a tearful Instagram video posted on Thursday night. The television chef and former Jenny Craig spokeswoman took to her social media to share that she had been combing through recipes in preparation for a new cooking video when she made the mistake of reading the comments. She quickly came across one that critiqued her physical appearance and recorded a video of her response.
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Jed Clampett Actor Buddy Ebsen Die?

From movies to television, “The Beverly Hillbillies” star Buddy Ebsen had quite a life. He remained a star even up to his death. Ebsen died on July 6, 2003, at 95 years old. He died of respiratory failure at Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. Just a month earlier, according to a CBS News story, Ebsen had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness.
Posted by
Mashed

The Ina Garten Salt Tip You Should Always Follow

Ina Garten is arguably one of the most well-loved Food Network stars, and it's easy to see why. A self-taught chef herself, the 73-year-old keeps the home cook in mind when putting her recipes together, making sure they are delicious and easy to recreate. She doesn't feel the need to have a bunch of fancy gadgets cluttering her kitchen and has no problem using store-bought ingredients, some of her favorites being puff pastry, chocolate sauce, and Rao's marinara sauce.
Miami Herald

Paris Hilton to star on Netflix cooking show

Paris Hilton and Netflix are serving up a new cooking show. “Cooking With Paris” will star Hilton in what the streaming service says will not be a standard culinary program. “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be,” Netflix said about Hilton in a show announcement Monday....
Posted by
Mashed

The Food Show Darrell Britt-Gibson Wants To Make

Darrell Britt-Gibson is a busy actor these days. His 2021 credits alone include the new "Fear Street" trilogy on Netflix, "Silk Road," and the Oscar-nominated movie "Judas and the Black Messiah." (Fans of "The Wire" might also remember him as O-Dog.) But, as Britt-Gibson told Grub Street recently, he would happily take his career in a different, albeit foodie, direction if given the chance. "I'm very self-sufficient in the kitchen," he said. "I binge-watch all the food shows. I'd actually like to have my own food show."
Posted by
Mashed

The Most Difficult Part Of Hosting A Cooking Show, According To Joanna Gaines

While Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a name for themselves — and an entire brand — with their various reality television series that will now be housed on their new Magnolia Network, it hasn't always been easy. In fact, reality television demands its own set of skills, says Joanna, that was hard to grasp at first, especially when it comes to cooking shows. At a recent presser for Magnolia Network, which Mashed was invited to, she confessed that one of the most difficult parts for her has been talking about a recipe and actually making it at the same time on camera.

