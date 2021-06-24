Chris Paul returns, Clippers massive longshots in series
Chris Paul will play in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, which immediately stretched his Phoenix Suns' edge over the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Suns are just one-point favorites on Thursday night, they hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. With Paul back in the lineup, the Clippers became major longshots to win the series at +550. The Clippers opened at +150 to win the series and slid almost immediately on news that Kawhi Leonard would not likely suit up.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0