Watch crews search rubble to find survivors in Florida building collapse

This video shows the aftermath of a building collapse as rescuers with flashlights survey the rubble, finding a young man trapped inside. The scenes in Miami in Florida were captured in the early hours of Thursday morning by Abraham F. who lives across the road. Crews can be seen investigating the rubble and wreckage and even find a trapped boy to safety. Abraham described the moment the building fell saying, "It shook my whole apartment, I thought it was a bomb."