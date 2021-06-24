Looking For Some Summer Reads? Check Out These Recommendations From NPR's Petra Mayer

Depending on how you look at it the summer of 2021 is either half over or two-thirds over. Either way, beach days or poolside days are certainly happening, if not right now, then in your very near future. And if you’re not a dad who wants to jump in and get wet constantly, you might want to simply chill out with a good book. Beach reads have been a thing since perhaps before the time of the printing press, but figuring what you want to read while you’re trying to relax outside can oddly be tricky. When it comes to reading recommendations, a lot of book lists can (sometimes) feel like homework you didn’t really know you had.