TURKU, Finland (AP) — Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has had surgery on his Achilles tendon in Finland. Spinazzola injured the tendon in his left leg in Italy’s 2-1 win over Belgium on Friday in the quarterfinals of the European Championship. The 28-year-old Spinazzola was in tears when he was taken off the field on a stretcher but he posted a photo on Instagram of himself smiling from his hospital bed after the surgery. Spinazzola’s injury affected the Italy players but it has also given them extra drive ahead of the semifinal match against Spain on Tuesday.