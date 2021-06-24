Cancel
Seatac, WA

Two killed in fatal collision in SeaTac Wednesday night

Posted by 
SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 19 days ago
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality collision in the 20900 block of Military Road S. in SeaTac (map below) Wednesday night, June 23, 2021.

Two people were killed in the collision, and a third victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Sgt. Tim Meyer told The SeaTac Blog.

The fatal crash happened just after 10 p.m.

Neither the cause of the accident nor names of victims has been released yet.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response & Reconstruction (MARR) unit is investigating.

SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com
