When it comes to the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” opinions vary greatly upon one central character in the middle of it all. If you were to ask 10 different “Yellowstone” fans to give their thoughts on Jamie Dutton, you would likely get 10 different answers. On a show with a great cast and characters, Wes Bentley does some really great work with Jamie. Some “Yellowstone” fans despise Jamie more than any other character on the show. Other fans claim Jamie Dutton to be one of their favorite characters on the show. No matter which side you fall on, we think we can all agree that Jamie is one of the most complex characters on “Yellowstone.”