Local Singer/Rapper the Daze Draws From Various Genres on New Single

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal singer-songwriter the Daze combines hip-hop, surf rock and indie rock elements on her new single, the shimmering “Ryden.”. “As the song’s sole producer, she intertwines thumping 808 bass, lush vocal harmonies and thick psychedelic guitars that Tame Impala would be proud of,” reads a press release of the tune, which just came out today. “Creating sounds that leave audiences captivated in a trance similar to her moniker, self-taught virtuoso the Daze, playfully manifests a new world of city-slick, lucid psychedelia."

