‘Infuriated’ Andrew Giuliani Rails Against Dad’s Legal Suspension in Parking Lot Rant

In a video filmed in a parking lot that mysteriously cut him off from the shoulders down, Andrew Giuliani railed against the decision by a five-judge panel to suspend his father’s New York State law license on Thursday. He read off the names of the judges who ruled against his father, three of whom he he said were appointed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “I am infuriated by all this!” he yelled, calling the supposed “politicization” of the Justice Department as a “cancer that needs to be cut out.” “I stand by my father, he did everything ultimately by the book,” he said. The panel found that, rather than doing everything by the book, Rudy Giuliani made dozens of statements about election fraud that were easily proven to be lies.