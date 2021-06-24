Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

‘Infuriated’ Andrew Giuliani Rails Against Dad’s Legal Suspension in Parking Lot Rant

By Cheyenne Ubiera
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a video filmed in a parking lot that mysteriously cut him off from the shoulders down, Andrew Giuliani railed against the decision by a five-judge panel to suspend his father’s New York State law license on Thursday. He read off the names of the judges who ruled against his father, three of whom he he said were appointed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “I am infuriated by all this!” he yelled, calling the supposed “politicization” of the Justice Department as a “cancer that needs to be cut out.” “I stand by my father, he did everything ultimately by the book,” he said. The panel found that, rather than doing everything by the book, Rudy Giuliani made dozens of statements about election fraud that were easily proven to be lies.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Infuriated#Democratic#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

AOC Mocks Lauren Boebert’s CPAC Rant Against Gov’t Benefits

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter late Saturday to mock Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) for demanding that the “government” back off with its various “benefits” and “welfare” during the coronavirus pandemic. The QAnon-curious congresswoman had riled up the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas with a bizarre speech in which she came out firmly against government assistance. “We’re here to tell the government we don’t want your benefits, we don’t want your welfare. Don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchi, you leave us the hell alone,” Boebert said to applause at the conservative confab.
ElectionsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Texas Democrats Flee State in Bid to Block GOP Voting Bill

At least 51 Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state on chartered flights Monday afternoon in a bid to block Republican-led voting restrictions. “Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans’ freedom to vote," Democratic leaders wrote in a statement. By leaving the state, Democrats have likely forced the delay of sweeping legislation working its way through a special legislative session that would tighten voting laws. Under the Texas Constitution, two-thirds of lawmakers must be present to do state business. But while the mass exodus may delay the bill’s passage, Gov. Greg Abbott could keep calling special sessions throughout the summer until the legislation is passed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy