Jesse Chavez will start for the Braves tonight against the Reds
In a bit of puzzling news, it appears that journeyman Jesse Chavez will start for the Braves tonight. With Max Fried, Tucker Davidson, and others not available for this game, the Braves are going to throw a guy middle school coaches liked to call “Johnny Allstaffer.” The 37-year-old Chavez has played for 11 teams in his MLB career, including a stint with the Braves back in 2010. Chavez has a career ERA of 4.52 over 933 career innings and 72 career starts, fairly respectable. Chavez has been good for Gwinnett in 2021, only allowing five earned runs over 20 innings and saving two games. He has only walked eight batters and has struck out 21. Chavez features a sinker, cutter, slider and sometimes mixes in a changeup and four-seam fastball.www.sportstalkatl.com
