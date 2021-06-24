Jesse Chavez will start for the Braves tonight against the Reds

Fried (5-5) took the loss in Monday's 11-1 rout at the hands of the Pirates, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five. The southpaw was keeping things close until he hit the wall in the sixth inning and served up four straight hits before getting the hook, with all four runners eventually coming around to score. Fried had a 2.63 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over his prior four starts coming into Monday, but he's still prone to occasional blowups -- in 13 trips to the mound this year, he's been tagged for five or more runs four times. Fried lines up to get one more start before the All-Star break this weekend in Miami.