Boris Johnson 'tried to meet the Queen in person' at start of Covid first wave

By Pippa Crerar
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
Boris Johnson tried to have his weekly audience with the Queen in person at the start of the first wave of the pandemic, according to sources.

No 10 insiders claim that aides were forced to persuade the Prime Minister that visiting the Monarch, then 93, could put her life at risk.

The danger of the virus to the elderly was already well known and on March 18, 2020, the day of the scheduled meeting, there were already 2,626 cases of Covid across the UK.

Just over a week later, on March 27, Mr Johnson tested positive for Covid, ending up battling the deadly disease in hospital.

The royal audience, which was due to have been face-to-face at Buckingham Palace, eventually took place over the phone instead.

No 10 denies that Mr Johnson attempted to see the Queen face-to-face. A spokeswoman said: “This is completely untrue".

But two separate sources told the Mirror the PM had been intent on attending the Palace in person.

Boris Johnson held his first in-person weekly audience with the Queen in 15 months on Wednesday ( Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

One said: "He was pressing advisors to allow him to go and see the Queen and told private office that was his intention.

"This was despite the increasing levels of Covid and the risk that would come along with such a visit.

"Eventually he saw reason when he was asked firmly by a senior advisor if he could imagine the reaction if he was responsible for the death of the Queen.

"At that point his face went ashen and he scurried back into his office muttering about the whole thing being ridiculous. No more was said about it".

A second insider confirmed the account.

The following day the Queen travelled to Windsor where she spent the first lockdown, along with Prince Philip and a small 'bubble' of key staff.

Boris Johnson himself later caught Covid - and almost died ( Image: PA)
The Queen is seen in a newly released picture, with her son Prince Charles ( Image: Getty Images)

Later on March 18 last year, the PM warned the country at a press conference that he was prepared to take “further and faster measures” to tackle the virus.

The Government had already urged people to stay at home - and ministers were also considering putting London into lockdown.

Mr Johnson held his first in-person weekly audience with the Queen in 15 months on Wednesday.

Johnson's reckless attitude has been exposed once again ( Image: Getty Images)

The Monarch revealed that she had been following the woes of Health Secretary Matt Hancock who she described a "poor man".

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “This is yet more evidence of how from the very start of this pandemic right through to the current Delta variant spike, Boris Johnson ’s reckless and cavalier attitude is the reason why we have the worst death toll in Europe."

