Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Students who failed English GCSE could be banned from uni until they pass

By Lizzy Buchan, Eleanor Busby
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adAFh_0aeJa1tU00
Students may have to pass key subjects to go to university (Image: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

School leavers could be barred from going to university if they haven't passed their English and Maths GCSEs, Gavin Williamson has said.

The Education Secretary said he couldn’t understand why entry requirements for degrees would be lowered for pupils who failed to pass key subjects.

He also called for an end to the "unacceptable" lowering of literacy standards in degree assessments.

In a speech to the Higher Education Policy Institute conference, Mr Williamson said: “We expect the same rigour in admissions as we do in every other aspect of higher education.

“Is it really in anyone’s interest if entry requirements are relaxed so much that an 18-year-old who has not yet passed their English or maths GCSEs should progress straight to an honours degree?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02F5pg_0aeJa1tU00
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said literacy standards must not be watered down (Image: PA)

"We have to make sure that those with an ability can go to university, if they have the desire and application to do so as long as they can prove that they are up to it."

It comes after the Office for Students (OfS) mounted a probe into “inclusive” assessment practices that disregard poor spelling, punctuation and grammar as it warned it would be “patronising” to expect lower standards from certain groups of students.

Mr Williamson said: "I want to be clear that certain practices such as lowering of literacy standards in degree assessments are unacceptable and must come to an end.

"If a graduate begins a job without basic literacy this serves no-one, not them, not their peers, not the employer, and not the nation. It undermines the value of a British honours degree.

"High standards are the bedrock of which our university's reputation rests, and they must be maintained."

In January, the Government announced in its long-awaited interim response to the Augar review of higher education that minimum entry requirements to universities will be considered.

"This is obviously something that we're going to be consulting on in terms of minimum entry requirements, but I do think there has to be a very real question as to whether that is the right sort of progression and the right sort of route," the Education Secretary added.

Elsewhere, Ofsted chief Amanda Spielman warned that schools are having to tackle a new "confrontational brand of activism" which can have a "limiting effect" on children's education.

Ms Spielman, England's chief schools inspector, said it was "unacceptable" that some pupils and teachers are suffering abuse and violence "simply for being who they are" amid a rise in activism both inside and outside schools.

The Ofsted chief has said children should not be "all but forced to support a fellow student's campaign, no matter how compellingly presented, nor feel that they will be ostracised if they do not".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEczr_0aeJa1tU00
Ofsted chief Amanda Spielman warned against a 'confrontational brand of activism' (Image: Sky News)

In a speech to the Festival of Education, Ms Spielman said: "This is a difficult problem for schools. So much effort goes into encouraging young people to understand and think about their democratic rights, which of course include the right to protest and to campaign for what they believe in.

"But education must come first. And no child should ever feel targeted or marginalised because intolerance has replaced reasoned debate."

The chief inspector added: "Let's not have teachers policed by self-appointed 'moral guardians' who refuse to tolerate an alternative viewpoint.

"Or harried on social media into apologising for what they've said, or into changing the way they teach, in the face of militant activism."

Her comments come after protests were held outside Batley Grammar School in March after a teacher showed Year 9 pupils a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed during a Religious Studies (RS) lesson.

In 2019, some primary schools in Birmingham faced protests at the school gates from parents who opposed allowing children to be taught about the existence of LGBT+ relationships.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

367K+
Followers
74K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Amanda Spielman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uni#Education Policy#Higher Education#On Children#Uk#English#The Office For Students#British#Government#Ofsted#Batley Grammar School#Religious Studies#Lgbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Country
U.K.
Related
Educationkentlive.news

Parents threaten to get lawyers involved over GCSE and A-level grades

Schools and colleges are expecting a “huge” number of appeals this summer as some parents have already threatened to get lawyers involved over grades, the leader of a headteachers’ union has warned. Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said some families are placing...
EducationBBC

Exams 2022: Students to get advance notice of topics

Pupils taking GCSEs, A-levels and vocational exams in England next year are likely to get advance notice of topics, to ensure they are not disadvantaged by Covid disruption. The government has set out proposals for exams in summer 2022, which includes giving schools and colleges some choice over the content assessed.
Travelinews.co.uk

Red list: UK’s international student ‘time bomb’ with 100,000 from travel ban countries to start uni in autumn

An influx of international students from red-list countries due to start at UK universities this autumn has been described as a “time bomb” for the Government. Around 100,000 international students currently in red list countries are still hoping to start in-person learning in the UK from September, according to Universities UK International (UUKI), but under current rules most will have to quarantine at a Government-approved hotel for 10 days at a cost of £1,750.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

More than 830,000 schoolchildren in England were out of class last week, with 747,000 self-isolating due to POSSIBLE contact with a Covid case as pupil absence hits record high

Furious education leaders have slammed the Government's self-isolation policy after official figures showed that 747,000 children in England were absent from school last week because they were forced to quarantine after coming into possible contact with a Covid-19 case. More than 830,000 state school pupils did not attend class for...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
CollegesPosted by
The Independent

Government accused of protecting ‘hate speech’ at university campuses

Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of protecting extremists who spout “hate speech” on campus by enabling them to sue universities and student groups.Academics or visiting speakers will be able to seek compensation through the courts under the government’s controversial legislative plan to expand freedom of speech.Labour said the plan would give free rein to Holocaust deniers, anti-vaxxers and other extremists by allowing them to spread their “harmful and divisive” ideas at universities and colleges across England.Sir Keir Starmer’s party, which has described the bill as “troubling and dangerous”, failed on Monday evening to block its passage through parliament, with MPs...
CollegesTelegraph

University marking strike could stop 1,500 students from graduating

A marking strike at a Russell Group university could lead to 1,500 students being unable to graduate, the lecturers’ union has warned. Liverpool finalists were meant to receive their results on Monday but a marking boycott by academics meant that maths, psychology, modern languages and life sciences undergraduates were not given their degree certification.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Scotland to ease restrictions, 1.5m pupils absent from school in England

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland will move to level zero of Covid restrictions on 19 July, but the mandatory use of face coverings is to remain in place for "some time". She says the planned easing had to be modified due to the spread of the Delta variant. We already know England will remove nearly all Covid restrictions on 19 July - our health correspondent Nick Triggle considers whether the unlocking will pay off or backfire with infection rates and hospital admissions already rising sharply.
Public HealthPosted by
Medical Daily

COVID: Why We Should Stop Testing In Schools

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced the end of school “bubbles” in England from July 19, following the news that 375,000 children did not attend school for COVID-related reasons in June. Under the current system, if a schoolchild becomes infected with the coronavirus, pupils who have been in close contact...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Number of children out of school increases 30% in one week as Covid ‘crisis’ hits education

The number of pupils off school due to Covid-19-related reasons has increased by 30 per cent in a week, more evidence of the crisis in education according to one union. Government figures indicate more than 800,000 students in England were self-isolating and did not attend school on Thursday last week. The Department for Education (DfE) said the number of pupils out of state schools is rising and at the highest level since March, when they were allowed back in class amid the pandemic. It was a 31 per cent rise on the numbers self-isolating the week before, the previous record...
WorldTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon shifts goalposts on Scotland’s Level 0 Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled last-minute changes to the Level 0 Covid restrictions Scotland will move to on Monday as she postponed abolishing social distancing outdoors and warned face masks would be required indefinitely. In a shifting of the goalposts, the First Minister said she had “modified” what would be permitted...
EducationTelegraph

Pupils to be told what topics will appear on next year’s GCSE exams, under proposals to address schooling disruption

Students will be told in advance what topics will be on exam papers next summer to make up for the “considerable disruption” to their schooling, under official plans. For almost all GCSE and A-level subjects – including mathematics, modern languages and sciences – pupils will be advised by their teachers which topics they will be examined on during the summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy