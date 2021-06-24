Cancel
Full Dark Horse Comics Solicits & Solicitations For September 2021

By Rich Johnston
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Lemire dominates Dark Horse Comics September 2021 solicits and solicitations with four Black Hammer titles and the launch of Mazebook… as well as more from Mike Mignola, Neil Gaiman, Evan Dorkin, and the new Marc Guggenheim/Eduardo Ferigato series Last Flight Out. Apex Legends: Overtime #4 (of 4) Jesse Stern...

Rob Zombie
Mike Mignola
Jeff Lemire
Neil Gaiman
Christopher Golden
