Quad/Graphics names Quadracci family member as QuadMed's new president

Schnuck Markets Inc. has a new senior executive to lead the company through its next stage of transformation. The company announced that Ted Schnuck has been named the company’s EVP, supermarkets, effective in October. Ted is a fourth generation member of the Schnuck family and great grandson of company founder Anna Donovan Schnuck. He is currently VP, Fresh, where he leads the meat, seafood, produce, floral, bakery and deli merchandising areas, with an emphasis on ensuring that stores offer a relevant assortment of fresh, quality foods while providing easy, affordable and convenient meal solutions.
