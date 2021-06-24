Cancel
Quad/Graphics names Quadracci family member as QuadMed's new president

By Rich Kirchen
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

QuadMed LLC, which is a health and wellness subsidiary of Quad/Graphics Inc., turned to a member of the company’s founding Quadracci family for its new president — Dr. Kathryn Quadracci Flores.

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

