Quad/Graphics names Quadracci family member as QuadMed's new president

The board of directors of Step Up Suncoast has selected Amy Yount Tittle as the agency’s next president and CEO. Yount Tittle will replace retiring president and CEO Barbara Patten on Sept. 1, 2021. The board chose Yount Tittle to lead the organization after conducting a nationwide search, which yielded a mix of out-of-state, Florida-based and internal candidates. Yount Tittle has been part of the organization for more than 19 years, most recently as the agency’s CFO. She earned a B.S. in business administration-accountancy, an M.B.A. in executive leadership, and is a certified public accountant (CPA). She also holds the Certified Community Action Professional (CCAP) credential.