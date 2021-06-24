This Quick Watering Trick Will Keep Your Plants Alive While You’re on Vacation

The summer is finally here, and hopefully that means you can take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life and head out on a vacation! But before you go, you probably have more than a few loose ends to tie up at home, including what to do about your plants. Will they completely wilt away without you there for a week or two, or should you ask someone to come by and water your plants while you’re away? Well, there’s actually an easy hack that’ll keep them perfectly watered on their own — no babysitter necessary!