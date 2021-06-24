Cancel
Walker Season 1 Episode 15 Preview: Liam's Worried About Cordell

By Ray Flook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Jared Padalecki's Cordell looks to make things right for himself and those around him since the trauma and loss they suffered a few weeks back, tonight's episode of The CW's Walker finds him in way over his head as he tries to help Micki (Lindsey Morgan) make peace with her mother (Leticia Jimenez). Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagen) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) take some time to work on their issues, while August (Kale Culley) needs help dealing with PTSD from what went down at the ranch. All of that and more in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Four Stones in Hand"- along with a sneak preview that finds Liam (Keegan Allen) concerned about his brother and questioning just how much "off-time" he's actually spending.

