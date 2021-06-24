Cancel
Renee Zellweger and TV presenter Ant Anstead 'dating' after his marriage ends

By Lewis Knight
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
Renee Zellweger is reported to be dating TV presenter Ant Anstead.

The Bridget Jones’ Diary actress, 52, is said to have met Ant while working on his new Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride.

According to TMZ, after filming with British TV presenter Ant, Renee returned to the set to give some work boots for the presenter.

At some undetermined time after, the publication states that they began dating.

The Mirror has reached out to representatives of Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead for comment on this story.

The reports of the potential romance come following Ant’s split from his wife and American TV personality Christina Haack.

Renee Zellweger is reportedly now dating Ant Anstead (Image: Getty Images for SBIFF)

Ant and Christina married in 2018 after they began dating the previous year.

The pair share a son , Hudson London Anstead, who was born in 2019.

The former couple announced their separation in September last year, with Christina filing for divorce in November.

TMZ also reports that the divorced is now finalised, with Ant and Christina sharing custody of one-year-old son Hudson.

Ant Anstead is reported to have met Renee on the set of his new Discovery+ series (Image: Getty Images)
Ant split from wife Christina last year. They share a one-year-old son named Hudson. (Image: Getty Images)

Ant is also a father to daughter Amelie and son Archie from his marriage to first wife Louise who he was married to from 2005 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Renee herself was previously engaged to comedian and actor Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000.

The double Oscar winner later dated music star Jack White in 2003.

In 2005, Renee was married to singer Kenny Chesney but their marriage was annulled after four months together.

Renee later dated her Case 39 co-star Bradley Cooper from 2009 to 2011.

Her most recent long-term relationship was with American musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019.

Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger has had a string of starry romances (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

In a BBC2 documentary about her iconic character Bridget Jones last year, Renee reflected on their similarities.

Renee said: "All the things that you would most like not to have in common with Bridget are the things that I find I relate to most closely.

"I’ve had moments when I feel like I’m sitting beside myself watching my Bridget alter ego just spiralling, circling the drain."

The Texan actress also discussed the pressures that some women place on themselves at certain ages.

Last year, Renee discussed her iconic role as Bridget Jones (Image: Internet grab)

She went on: "Ridiculous things, like how much we weigh or what we look like in a dress or our hair or whether or not we’ve achieved this list of things that others value by the time we’re 30 or 40 or 50.

"She struggles with it and she tries and she fails, like all of us. What it boils down to in the end is self-acceptance.

"I think it’s appreciating that being imperfect is what you’re supposed to be."

Renee played Bridget for the first time in the 2001 adaptation of Helen Fielding's book Bridget Jones' Diary.

She later reprised the role for the sequel Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones' Baby.

