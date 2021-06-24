Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Maryland Congressional Delegation Announces More Than $10 Million In American Rescue Plan Funding for Head Start Programs Across the State

By Staff
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEtaf_0aeJYxYl00

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Anthony Brown (MD-04), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced $10,155,895 in funding through the American Rescue Plan for Maryland’s Head Start programs.

“Maryland’s children have faced extraordinary challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This new round of American Rescue Plan funding makes a strong investment in our state’s early education system and in our children’s educational futures. With this funding, Maryland Head Start programs can continue preparing our students for future success,” said the lawmakers. “The over $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding we’re announcing today will help child care providers reopen safely, keep workers on the payroll, and make early childhood education more accessible for Maryland families. This funding for Head Start programs will help meet the needs of our children and provide them with more opportunities to thrive.”

Head Start is a nation-wide early childhood education program that assists millions of low-income families and children across the country. Head Start promotes school readiness while also supporting the overall well-being of American families by providing essential services such as child care and healthy meals. This funding will enhance the operations of Head Start programs for Maryland families.

American Rescue Plan Head Start funding for Maryland includes:

The post Maryland Congressional Delegation Announces More Than $10 Million In American Rescue Plan Funding for Head Start Programs Across the State appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kweisi Mfume
Person
Chris Van Hollen
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
John Sarbanes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Head Start Programs#Southern Maryland#Dutch#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Charleston, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Sen. Manchin announces funds for head start programs

CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,391,332 from the American Rescue Plan for 21 Head Start programs across West Virginia. This funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and families,...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s congressional delegation meets with Baltimore mayor, police commissioner to discuss ways to quell violence

Members of the Maryland congressional delegation doubled-down in promising their support for reducing Baltimore’s violence at a Monday meeting with city leaders. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin said he called for the delegation to meet with Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison at City Hall in response to the “unacceptable” level of violence in the city. “Our strong desire is to ...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

$304.5 million in American Rescue Act funding announced for Virginia towns

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced the Commonwealth has distributed about $304.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 190 towns. Northam says these payments represent the first half of funding provided by the U.S. Treasury for Non-Entitlement Units of local government,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Bost Announces $5.7 Million In Head Start Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced over $5.7 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants for Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Mt. Vernon City Schools. These grants will be used to support Head Start programs that promote early learning for income eligible families with preschool age children in Jackson, Williamson, and Jefferson counties. “As a father and grandfather, I know how critical the early years of our children’ Continue Reading
PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

U.S. Dept. of Education Approves First Seven State Plans for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of seven American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) state plans and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to those states. The state plans detail how states are using and plan to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools, and address the needs of students, including by equitably expanding opportunity for students disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
AgriculturePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMADC Announces Funding For The Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant Program

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) is pleased to announce the 8th Round of the Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant Program. SMADC will begin accepting Mini-Grant applications on July 15, 2021. The Mini-Grant closes on September 1, 2021, with awards announced by October 15, 2021.  The Mini-Grant program aligns with SMADC’s mission ‘to support farms and the […] The post SMADC Announces Funding For The Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

Sisolak announces grant program has delivered more than $100 million to nearly 9,400 organizations

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that a pandemic-related grant program aimed at assisting small businesses and nonprofits has administered more than $100 million to nearly 9,400 Nevada businesses and organizations. Sisolak, joined by fellow Democrat and Treasurer Zach Conine, delivered the announcement about the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Program (PETS)...
Atlanta, GA41nbc.com

Senators seek Medicaid-like plan to cover holdout states

ATLANTA (AP) — Three Democratic U.S. senators from states that have refused to expand Medicaid want the federal government to set up a mirror plan to provide health insurance coverage to people in those states. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin are introducing...
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

More than $300 million in earmarks requested by Nebraska House delegation

A research center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, modernized traffic lights in Omaha and highway improvements in the Panhandle. Those are some of the Nebraska projects being proposed for the first batch of congressional earmarks in 10 years. Combined, Nebraska’s three congressmen submitted more than $300 million in earmark requests,...
Wisconsin StateUrban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Signs One of the Largest Tax Cuts in Wisconsin State History, Announces More Than $100 million in New Funding for Public Schools

WHITEFISH BAY — Gov. Tony Evers today signed the 2021-23 biennial budget, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 58, providing one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin state history and delivering on his 2018 campaign promise to cut tax taxes for middle-class families by 10 percent. Gov. Evers, former public school teacher and state superintendent of public instruction, also announced more than $100 million in new funding for public schools on top of investments included in the biennial budget.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

South Dakota Department of Education approved for $382 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $382 million is coming to South Dakota schools. On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Education received an additional $127 million along with the $254 million received in March for a total of $382 million of the American Rescue Plan. Deputy Secretary Mary Stadick Smith said each state was required to fill out a state plan to receive the final part of the funds.
Ohio Statenewswatchman.com

Ohio Humanities to award $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds to Ohio nonprofits

COLUMBUS- With support from Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan program, Ohio Humanities will award over $1 million in direct support to public humanities organizations across the state that have been challenged by the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.
Health Servicestheprowersjournal.com

Bennet, Hickenlooper Announce $5.7 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding for 57 Rural Health Clinics

Washington, D.C. – Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper announced $5.7 million in funding for 57 Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) in Colorado from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The funding for RHCs is a part of the Rural Health Clinic COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation (RHCCTM) Program and will be used to maintain and increase Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing for rural communities and support local efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Congress & Courtsphillipscountynews.com

USDA Announces $600 Million to Increase Meat Processing Through the American Rescue Plan

Following his direct appeal to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to make investments in new meat processing facilities, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today celebrated the USDA announcement that it would invest $500 million in meat and poultry capacity building with the goals of increasing choice and negotiation options for producers as well as $100 million in relief through a fee waiver for inspection and overtime fees for small and medium processors.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

Sen. Booker, Rep. Khanna Introduce Federal Bill To Ban Factory Farming

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse coalition of animal welfare, public health, environmental, and sustainable agriculture organizations commend U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)for introducing the Farm System Reform Act, federal legislation that will help create a more humane food system by moving away from destructive concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) and supporting the transition toward higher welfare, certified farms, and alternative crop production. This legislation also includes provisions to address industry consolidation and unfair practices, which can hamper farmers' independence and ability to improve animal welfare, as well as measures to ensure communities located near factory farms are able to hold these companies legally accountable for negative environmental and public health impacts, and to provide consumers with increased transparency on country-of-origin labelling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy