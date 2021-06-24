Maryland Congressional Delegation Announces More Than $10 Million In American Rescue Plan Funding for Head Start Programs Across the State

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Anthony Brown (MD-04), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced $10,155,895 in funding through the American Rescue Plan for Maryland’s Head Start programs.

“Maryland’s children have faced extraordinary challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This new round of American Rescue Plan funding makes a strong investment in our state’s early education system and in our children’s educational futures. With this funding, Maryland Head Start programs can continue preparing our students for future success,” said the lawmakers. “The over $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding we’re announcing today will help child care providers reopen safely, keep workers on the payroll, and make early childhood education more accessible for Maryland families. This funding for Head Start programs will help meet the needs of our children and provide them with more opportunities to thrive.”

Head Start is a nation-wide early childhood education program that assists millions of low-income families and children across the country. Head Start promotes school readiness while also supporting the overall well-being of American families by providing essential services such as child care and healthy meals. This funding will enhance the operations of Head Start programs for Maryland families.

American Rescue Plan Head Start funding for Maryland includes:

