How Fontbonne University helped kick off a new college football conference

Is HBCU Football finally getting the recognition they deserve? They just might be after Jackson State University landed NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as their new head coach. Historically, black college and university football programs have been deprived for decades of the best talent due to top prospects going to top FBS schools. The Southwestern Atlantic Conference (SWAC) and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) are the only FCS conferences that are predominantly HBCUs. This has been happening for so long that most people have forgotten a lot of Hall of Famers came from these schools. Primetime’s recent hiring influenced the 4x Pro Bowler Eddie George to become Tennessee State’s new head coach. The former Heisman Trophy winner and 1996 Offensive Rookie of the Year can give a little more spotlight to a conference that deserves more exposure to the ultimate goal that is the NFL.
Comments / 0