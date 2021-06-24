Cancel
College Sports

How Fontbonne University helped kick off a new college football conference

By Nathan Rubbelke
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fontbonne University is launching a football team and is leading the charge to bring an innovative version of the sport to several campuses across the Midwest. Here's why.

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

