How Fontbonne University helped kick off a new college football conference

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview with the Miami RedHawks. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) break down the RedHawks current roster and project just how Miami will do this season. Could Chuck Martin and the RedHawks be a contender in the MAC this year? Will Miami go with Brett Gabbert or AJ Mayer at quarterback? Will the RedHawks go bowling yet again? Can Miami improve on the defensive side of the ball? We talk it all on this Miami RedHawks edition of The College Football Experience.