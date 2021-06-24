Cancel
Hughesville, MD

TCCSMD Connects Business with Job Seekers through Virtual Job Fair Series

By Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
HUGHESVILLE, Md. (June 24, 2021) – The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) hosted a series of industry-specific virtual job fairs this past spring to connect regional businesses with job seekers. To date, 18 individuals have been hired as a result of these industry-specific job fairs.

Across four job fairs, 537 job seekers registered to attend, and 224 interviews were held for immediate openings. 48 organizations in the region’s key industry sectors of construction, healthcare, IT and professional services, and retail and hospitality attended.

“As we continue to bounce back from the pandemic, getting people back to work is our priority,” said Ruthy Davis, Director of Regional Workforce & Business Development, TCCSMD. “Connecting businesses with the right candidate is what we do, and we’re thrilled to see these events succeed.”

Each business received a relevant database of resumes from registered jobseekers. 80% of registrants submitted their resumes, and companies are using this resource to continue to reach out to qualified candidates.

“Thank you to our businesses and job seekers for participating in our job fair series. We look forward to hosting another round of job fairs for each industry in the fall!” Davis continued to say.

The 2021 Industry Specific Virtual Job Fairs were organized by Southern Maryland JobSource, TCCSMD’s workforce division. Learn more about Southern Maryland JobSource, and its programs and events at www.somdworkforceboard.org .

