What's New on Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is finally set to receive a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. According to reports, the final Rebuild of Evangelion film will be released in over 240 countries, dubbed in 10 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian and subtitled in 28 languages. “I’d like to thank every Eva fan in the world for your continued support,” creator Hideaki Anno said in a statement. “We were looking for the best way to offer the movie to fans overseas as early as possible in a challenging situation with movie theaters during COVID-19, and are happy to have found Prime Video as a partner to stream it globally. We highly recommend watching it on a big TV screen for the best viewing experience.”