Annette Trailer: Sparks Musical Sends Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard on a Surreal Journey
Amazon has debuted the first trailer for Annette, an original musical based on a story and music from iconic band Sparks, coming to the streaming service. The film stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a married couple who welcome their first daughter. This trailer showcases many of the bizarre images and performances audiences will see when the film debuts. Annette's premise is "the story of a provocative stand-up comedian and his wife, a world-famous soprano. Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, a girl with a unique gift."movieweb.com
