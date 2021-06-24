Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Annette Trailer: Sparks Musical Sends Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard on a Surreal Journey

By Ross Tanenbaum
MovieWeb
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has debuted the first trailer for Annette, an original musical based on a story and music from iconic band Sparks, coming to the streaming service. The film stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a married couple who welcome their first daughter. This trailer showcases many of the bizarre images and performances audiences will see when the film debuts. Annette's premise is "the story of a provocative stand-up comedian and his wife, a world-famous soprano. Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, a girl with a unique gift."

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Russell Mael
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Leos Carax
Person
Ron Mael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#French#Holy Motors#House#The Big Bang Theory#Belgian#The Sparks Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Marion Cotillard

The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday night — more than two years after the prior edition wrapped, thanks to the global pandemic — with the world premiere of Leos…. Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’: Film Review | Cannes 2021. Driver...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Annette is a Gnarled Musical that Marks a Bracing Return for Leos Carax

In Annette, a provocative comedian (Adam Driver) and renowned opera singer (Marion Cotillard) fall in love and have a gifted child. Written and composed by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks, the singular rock band that formed in the early 1970s, the musical is directed by Leos Carax, making his long-awaited return with his first feature since Holy Motors in 2012. (The Maels reached out after Carax used one of their songs in that film.) And though a dyed-in-the-wool collaboration, it remains an unmistakably Caraxian film—not long after Sparks’ overture (“This is the start!” goes the refrain) does the director dip into his own back catalog: a motorbike, shot from low, tearing down an illuminated tunnel at night; glistening limousines; nods to Jean Vigo and Melville; eroticism; lots of cigarettes. It really has been too long.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Adam Driver Lights Up a Cigarette for Cannes Five-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘Annette’

The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival came back to a roaring start on Tuesday night. As the end credits of this year’s opening night film “Annette” rolled, the crowd stood — as they often do — for an ovation. Director Leos Carax smoked a cigarette from his seat in the Palais out of relief. He then handed one to his star, Adam Driver, who lit up and puffed at the cameras, while the crowd cheered for five full minutes.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Marion Cotillard on How the Need for Recognition Can “Destroy You”

Marion Cotillard was the star attraction at Wednesday’s Cannes press conference for Annette, Leos Carax’s rock opera that opened the festival on Tuesday night. The film, which sees the Oscar winner and Cannes veteran play a renowned opera singer alongside Adam Driver, touches on the pressures of celebrity and fame, a subject Cotillard herself discussed, reflecting on the pitfalls of seeking recognition despite being in the spotlight.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Annette’: Leos Carax Wants To Be The Third Sparks Brother; Marion Cotillard Talks Fame; Simon Helberg On Sharing Martial Arts Passion With Thierry Fremaux; Adam Driver No-Show At Presser – Cannes

At a Cannes Film Festival like no other, Leos Carax’s Annette may have been the perfect opening movie. Our Pete Hammond described it as an “offbeat rock opera musical fantasy” (not the most populated of genres) in his Deadline review last night, and the film’s creativity and originality, typical of Carax, has set the Croisette abuzz with upbeat chatter about just how good the Cannes program looks this year. Some are doubting Annette’s mainstream appeal and awards potential, and of course plenty of people left the premiere halfway through (possibly to watch the Spain v Italy soccer match penalty shootout) but on the whole the general message is – arthouse cinema is back, and there’s going to be a lot to look forward to across the next 10 days.
MoviesPosted by
WWD

Marion Cotillard and The Sparks Brothers Rock Chanel’s Beach Bash

Bijou Beach, set on the edge of Cannes and away from the bustle of the Croisette, is as much of a gem as the name suggests. It’s where Chanel and creative director Virginie Viard welcomed guests including Marion Cotillard, Tilda Swinton, Charlotte Casiraghi and producer Charles Finch to watch the sunset over the bay on the second night of the festival.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Memoria’ Trailer: Tilda Swinton Stars In Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Surreal New Cannes Provocation

“As a kid, I was drawn to jungles, animals, and mountains,” Palme D’or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul says in the press notes to his surreal new Cannes Film Festival provocation, “Memoria.” A film that Neon Films itself calls, “bewildering,” though that’s not that strange if you know the work of this Thai master. “During the ’70s, I grew up reading novels about hunters looking for treasures from lost civilizations. However, Thailand does not possess ancient empires full of gold, nor headhunter tribes, nor anacondas.”
MoviesIGN

Annette - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming film, Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. The film is directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with the story and music by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks. Annette arrives in theaters on August 6 and on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

8 Offbeat Movie Musicals to Help You Prepare for Annette

How can we, as a society, prepare for the arrival of Annette? When the film—director Leos Carax’s English-language debut—premiered at Cannes this week, critics marveled at its powerful strangeness. Adam Driver plays a comedian named Henry McHenry! Marion Cotillard plays an opera singer! Their gifted daughter, the titular Annette, is played by...a wooden puppet? And the story is almost completely sung through, kind of like in Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Les Misérables, but a lot weirder. (Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks did the music.) The whole thing sounds, in short, like a mess…and we can’t wait to see it a million times.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Marion Cotillard Gives Overalls a Fashion Upgrade in Chanel Stripes and Peep-Toe Pumps at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Marion Cotillard is making the 2021 Cannes Film Festival her personal runway. Today, the “Annette” actress continued her streak of chic outfits in an ensemble that gave overalls a stylish upgrade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy