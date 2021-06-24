Cancel
WWE

Nikki Cross comments on her recent change

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 19 days ago
In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, a new character made his debut in the rings of the McMahon-owned company, staged by the Scottish federation, Nikki Cross. Engaged in a tag team match against former WWE duo champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, alongside the obscure Alexa Bliss, Nikki wanted to show herself how you do it up to now to WWE Universe fans, dressing as one heroine could have done, complete with a mask and cloak in tow.

