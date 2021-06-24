Cancel
X-Factor go out in style with X-Factor #10, the series finale

By Chris Arrant
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hellfire Gala is in full swing inside Marvel Comics' X-Men titles, and next week the investigators of X-Factor will make their grand, but in some ways, bittersweet entrance. "The last dance! At the Hellfire Gala, secrets will be revealed! Vengeance will be had," reads Marvel's description of X-Factor #10....

www.gamesradar.com

Comicsbleedingcool.com

PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor, Power Rangers, Usagi, Spider-Man…

PrintWatch: A run around all the comic books in the direct market and seeing which ones have sold enough to warrant a new printing. Some you may expect you may not. After yesterday's barn-storming sales success, X-Factor #10 is predictably going for a second printing from Marvel Comics. No cover yet, but it should be out on July the 28th. It will also be joined by Shang Chi #1 and #2 getting a second printing, as does WEB Of Spider-Man #2 (for which we do have the cover), just like the first. Looks like the success of those first issues carried on to the second beyond retailer initial expectations. It has become a rarity of late for Marvel Comics to go to second printings; these three seem like the exception.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Rarest Copy Of X-Factor #10 Is Inside Spawn #319

If nothing else, this confirms that Image Comics' Spawn uses the same printers as Marvel Comics. Even though Image Comics used thicker paper and cover stock. Because this is the copy of Spawn #319 that one Eric Hernandez bought from his local comic shop. At least that's what it is on the outside, anyway.
ComicsGizmodo

X-Factor's Final Issue Was an Ugly Low Point for Marvel's Queer Representation

Over the course of Marvel’s X-Factor—from writer Leah Williams and artists David Baldeón and Carlos Gómez—the eponymous team did the important work of making sure that mutants were actually dead before they were brought back to life with the use of Krakoa’s unique resurrection process. When it wasn’t squarely focused...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Ninjak and X-Factor Rip Plots From Headlines – But Should They?

Ninjak #1 or X-Factor #10 this week? Stan Lee used to refer to the Marvel Universe as "The world outside your window", set in New York rather than Metropolis and Gotham. Jim Shooter tried to take that further with the New Universe. But superhero comic books have always tried to reflect the changing world around them in one way or another, and ripping stories from the headlines not only gives your story veritas but also helps you come up with a plot. And two superhero comic books out this month doubled down on that.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Are Victor LaValle & Marco Checchetto On a Storm Arakko X-Men Comic?

Time for some utter, utter mindless speculation. Not sourced to anything other than joining the dots and crossing some fingers. We know that Victor LaValle is working on an X-Men-related comic. We do not know what. Victor LaValle is the author of the short story collection Slapboxing with Jesus, four novels, The Ecstatic, Big Machine, The Devil in Silver, and The Changeling and two novellas, Lucretia and the Kroons and The Ballad of Black Tom, creator and writer of a comic book Victor LaValle's Destroyer, wrote for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Bestiary #1 and teaches at Columbia University. He tweeted out "I don't know if that will happen just yet but I have seen a few inked pages of issue 1 and let me tell you…it's going to be tremendous." Best guesses have to be a new title drawn by Marco Checchetto who recently left Daredevil for a brand new thing. And further guesses might be a Storm, Queen Of Arakko and Regent Of Sol comic book... this is of course just mindless speculation. But who knows?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Time for Another Relaunch Already? X-Men #1 [Preview]

The pace of the comic book relaunch cycle continues to accelerate this week when X-Men #1 hits stores from Marvel Comics. Back in the day, whenever a new creative team would come onto a series, it would just continue along with the next issue number in the series. But in the last two decades, and especially at Marvel, these transitions have changed, and now every title gets canceled and relaunched with a new #1 issue whenever a new creative team comes on. But soon, even that wasn't good enough to sate Marvel's desire to have as many sales-grabbing number one issues as possible. And so now we have the concept of the mid-relaunch-relaunch, where you have something like Jonathan Hickman's ongoing X-Men relaunch, but multiple times throughout it, the various books in the X-Men line may be relaunched with new number one issues. Hell, Jason Aaron's Thor Run had something like seven #1 issue reboots, so Hickman's X-Men has quite a way to go. If anyone is up to the task though…
GamesRadar+

The secret origin of Marc Silvestri

For some, drawing the X-Men is the high point of your career - but for Marc Silvestri, it was just the beginning. In 1992, Marc Silvestri segued from a five-year stint as an artist on Marvel Comics' X-titles to launching something he still does to this day: Image Comics. The launch of Image Comics was one of the high points to comics in the '90s, in terms of publicity and sales. His launch title, Cyber Force, broke sales records and laid the groundwork for the founding of his own imprint, Top Cow Production.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

X-Factor #10 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

People having problems with X-Factor #10 didn't stop it topping the charts over the big changes it made to the Marvel Universe going forward with Wanda Maximoff. We shared our own theories, we may share more. This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

