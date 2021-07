The County Commission could vote on an ordinance to extend the moratorium another 30 days for renters who have applied for assistance on Thursday.The Multnomah County Commission will consider extending the eviction moratorium for renters who have applied for assistance an additional 30 days on Thursday, July 8. The statewide eviction moratorium imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic ended on June 30. But before it adjourned, the 2021 Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 278 and extended the moratorium for renters who apply for assistance for 60 days. The commission will consider adding another 30 days because of problems processing...