Texas oil and gas jobs inching back up from pandemic lows

Houston-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — a Chapter 7 case — during the week that ended June 25, 2021. Year to date through June 25, 2021, the court recorded 72 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 58% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.