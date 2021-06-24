Cancel
Rangers Roundup: Benoit Allaire gets promotion, organization changes, and Seattle has a coach

By Anthony Scultore
 19 days ago
The goalie whisperer, Benoit Allaire has been given a promotion according to the latest press release just issued by the New York Rangers. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has made several changes to its hockey operations department. Benoit Allaire has been promoted to Director of New York Rangers Goaltending, and Jeff Malcolm has been promoted to Hartford Wolf Pack Goaltending Coach. In addition, Jean-Ian Filiatrault joins the Rangers’ player development department as Goaltending Consultant, and Matt Hunwick also joins the hockey operations’ player development department.

New York City, NY
