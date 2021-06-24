Cancel
FORECAST: Stay weather aware if away from home this evening

KCTV 5
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong thunderstorms will fire up over northern Missouri late this afternoon before traveling south to reach the Metro this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms with all forms of severe weather possible. Very Large hail and damaging downburst winds will be the primary threat, but a few isolated tornadoes are also possible especially early in the evening. The storm system is very complex so the forecast will be fluid through this time frame. Stay weather aware if you have plans to spend time away from your home this evening. Additional storms capable of producing heavy rain will continue through the overnight hours threatening many low-lying areas with flash flooding. Be prepared to alter your route if you encounter water over roadways late tonight and Friday morning.

