The Steam Summer Sale 2021 is live, with discounts and an adventure minigame
I can’t count how many sales we’ve reported on in the last few months, but hey, here’s another. And it’s the big one of the year. That’s right, the Steam Summer Sale has landed for 2021, and it’s bringing the usual plethora of discounts and Point Shop items. This time, however, Valve is doing something, well, kind of neat. Alongside the sale is an adventure minigame called Forge Your Fate. In it, you pick among a list of genres, where you take part in a story with narrative choices.www.pcinvasion.com
