Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

‘I got to manhandle 5 cops and live to tell:’ Capitol riot suspect arrested in Alabama

By Leada Gore
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Florida man has been arrested in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Brian Glenn Bingham, 35, of Port Charlotte, Florida is charged with federal offenses including assault, resisting or impeding officers, obstruction of law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct, among other charges. Bingham, who also has ties to New Jersey, was arrested in Alabama and made his initial court appearance in the Middle District of Alabama yesterday.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

112K+
Followers
29K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Port Charlotte, FL
Government
Port Charlotte, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Protest Riot#Antifa#The U S Army#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Birmingham woman wanted by feds in Virginia captured after chase, crash on I-59/20 in Alabama

A Birmingham woman wanted by the U.S. Marshals in Virginia was taken into custody Monday in Alabama after leading police on a chase on Interstate 59/20. An Irondale police officer tried to stop the woman on a traffic violation – driving in the rain without headlights on – shortly after 9:30 a.m. on I-59/20 at Montevallo Road. Sgt. Michael Mangina said the woman – who had shaved her head in an attempt to disguise herself – refused to stop and a pursuit was launched.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Groups applaud feds for targeting cockfighting in Alabama

Two animal welfare groups are applauding action by the federal government against what they say are suspected cockfighting operations in Alabama. Representatives of Animal Wellness Action (AWA) and the Animal Wellness Foundation (AWF) in a virtual news conference today lauded federal law enforcement authorities for a series of recent actions against alleged cockfighting operations in Alabama, including a suspected fighting pit near two game fowl farms in Chilton County.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama sheriff’s corruption trial begins in secret

The corruption trial of Alabama’s longest serving sheriff began in secret today. Specially appointed Judge Pamela Baschab barred members of the press and public from observing jury selection in the trial of Limestone County’s 10-term sheriff, Mike Blakely. A sheriff’s deputy blocked entry and told reporters from local news outlets,...
Montgomery, ALPosted by
AL.com

Montgomery man, 59, killed in weekend hit-and-run

A 59-year-old man was killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Montgomery. Authorities on Tuesday identified the victim as Tim Williams. The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East South Boulevard. Authorities said they arrived on the scene to find Williams seriously injured. He was taken...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama skydiver uninjured after brief snag

A beginning skydiver was no worse for wear after being rescued from a leafy landing in Cullman Saturday — even if it did mean hanging out (quite literally) in the air a whole lot longer than a jumper typically does. Responders with the Vinemont-Providence Volunteer Fire Department and Colburn’s Tree...
Decatur, ALPosted by
AL.com

Decatur police investigating early morning shooting

Decatur police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man wounded. Police said the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the 600 block of 11th Ave N.W. in reference to a shooting. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy