‘I got to manhandle 5 cops and live to tell:’ Capitol riot suspect arrested in Alabama
A Florida man has been arrested in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Brian Glenn Bingham, 35, of Port Charlotte, Florida is charged with federal offenses including assault, resisting or impeding officers, obstruction of law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct, among other charges. Bingham, who also has ties to New Jersey, was arrested in Alabama and made his initial court appearance in the Middle District of Alabama yesterday.www.al.com
