‘I got to manhandle 5 cops and live to tell:’ Capitol riot suspect arrested in Alabama

A Birmingham woman wanted by the U.S. Marshals in Virginia was taken into custody Monday in Alabama after leading police on a chase on Interstate 59/20. An Irondale police officer tried to stop the woman on a traffic violation – driving in the rain without headlights on – shortly after 9:30 a.m. on I-59/20 at Montevallo Road. Sgt. Michael Mangina said the woman – who had shaved her head in an attempt to disguise herself – refused to stop and a pursuit was launched.